Resident assistants at the University of California, Davis, underwent racially based training in which they were asked questions like, “How have you navigated the Black Lives Matter movement in light of the continual murder of Black folx at the hands of the police?” Young America’s Foundation reported, citing internal documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

What are the details?

“Racism is still prevalent and deeply ingrained in the fabric of our country,” one of the documents states, YAF reported, adding that it also notes that “we have seen this through the murders of a number of Black folx.”

RAs also were to be asked, “Are there any specific ways you plan to address anti-blackness within your student staff position? How?” one document states.

They also were to be asked to pick a song that “sparks” their “confidence to engage” in social justice and “difficult conversations.”

YAF previously reported that RAs at UC Davis were segregated into 11 “affinity groups” that included LGBTQIA+, QTPOC (queer and trans people of color), Trans, Non-Binary/ GNC, Women of Color, Men of Color, Black/ AAAD, Latinx/Chinanx, A, AAPC, and Critical Whiteness.

The outlet added that leaders were told that “student staff should only participate in an affinity group if they hold that identity. These groups are not for those wanting to learn about that identity or to explore curiosity in that identity.”

In its latest story, YAF said that leaders of the Critical Whiteness group only were specifically told to not ask the question, “What about this identity do you take pride in?”

In addition, YAF said an internal document questioned if segregated groups should be required:

UC Davis on Friday afternoon didn’t immediately reply to TheBlaze’s request for comment on the RA training.

