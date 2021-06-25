http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ae19l9TK2ig/Wurzburg-attack-Germany-knife-latest-update-Police-city-injured-suspect-shot-terror-dead

Germany police conducted a “major operation” on Friday afternoon in the city located north of Bavaria. Police said people had been killed and others injured during the incident, but the exact number have not been disclosed.

German newspaper Bild reports three people were killed and six others injured during the rampage. German police said a suspect has been arrested after being shot by officers. The incident took place at around 5pm in the downtown region of Barbarossaplatz.

Dramatic footage has emerged on social media of panic on the streets of central Barbarossaplatz. Members of the public could see seen trying to confront and chase an assailant through the busy pavements. Many could be seen desperately wielding chairs and crates before emergency services raced on the scene. The force has reassured the public there is no wider threat to safety.

Lower Franconia police tweeted: “The attacker was overpowered after police used a firearm. “There are no indications of a second suspect. “There is NO danger to the population.” Wurzburg has a population of around 130,000 and is located south east of Frankfurt. More to follow

