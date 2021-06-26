https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/3-ways-we-can-pray-for-our-nation.html

“First of all, then, I urge that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for kings and all those who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.” 1 Timothy 2:1-2

Father, we appeal to You for our President and Vice President, members of the Cabinet, along with the members of both the House and the Senate, to make decisions that will lead toward a more righteous, peaceful, and orderly America.

Lord, we also ask that these leaders lead us to ways that represent You and Your ways; including decisions that will lead toward the dignity and sanctity of all human life from conception until death.

Lord God, may these leaders provide ways for our nation to be secure from terrorism inside and outside of the borders of America.

Sovereign Eternal God, miraculously give unity of thought and strategy for the good of our nation between the White House, the United States House of Representatives, and the United States Senate.

