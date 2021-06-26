https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-audit-vacates-coliseum-prepares-return-ballots-maricopa-county-chain-custody/

The incredible team handling the Arizona Audit has finished both the counting and paper evaluation phases of the full forensic audit on Friday. They are now packing up and evacuating the coliseum!

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that volunteers slammed a box closed and history was made after the final ballots were inspected.

Today, volunteers appear to be completing a couple more quality control checks that include recounting some boxes, signature verification, reviewing the chain of custody, and rechecking their data AGAIN.

All pallets of ballot boxes have been transported to one coral on the south side of the stadium. The ballots are secured behind a fence with 24/7 oversight.

Each pallet is assigned a number and each box is taped with the color that corresponds to the team that handled that box. All boxes also have a chain of custody document which ensures us that this process is extremely secure and transparent.

Police are also present on the floor, as they have been since the beginning. The ballots are secured.

We are expecting a preliminary report detailing the actual number of ballots cast as soon as Monday. With the discrepancies found in the chain of custody documentation and number of ballots, as well as the County’s refusal to comply with legislative subpoenas for routers and passwords, the results will be tantalizing.

Katie Hobbs is petrified by the coming release and she is showing her hand because of it.

We expect to know what she is hiding with a report as soon as Monday.

Will this be the shot heard ’round the world?

