Arizona Gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake has announced that she will secure Arizona’s border when she is elected Governor.

This was a message for Kamala Harris, who is only exacerbating the border crisis while refusing to take responsibility for their America Last policy.

As a top news anchor in Arizona for 22 years, Kari Lake publicly left the news industry due to the biased coverage and flat-out lies that divide America.

Now, she is running for Governor of Arizona fighting for conservative policies including election integrity, low taxes, individual liberties and securing Arizona’s BORDER.

Kari Lake also toured the Arizona audit today. Where is Doug Ducey?

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Scottsdale, Arizona is home to an illegal migrant sanctuary at the Homewood Suites.

Recently Kari Lake stood in this area in Scottsdale and shared a message for VP Kamala Harris

Kari Lake: Theborder crisis is in our neighborhoods now so if you’re gonna go to El Paso and act like you’re addressing the issues, that’s where the wall is working. If you really want to handle this situation, you’ll finish the wall that President Trump started. This hotel behind me is full of people who came here because they heard Joe Biden tell them to rush the border, and now neighborhoods like this one in Scottsdale, Arizona are feeling the effects of Joe Biden’s bad policy. When I’m Governor, I’ll finish the wall, and I’ll make sure that we don’t have the criminal cartels in Mexico controlling our border policy.

A message for VP Kamala Harris. . . pic.twitter.com/9ZdIzyAbZw — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 26, 2021

