The Arizona House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation requiring school teachers to share stories of people who fled communism.

The bill contained a variety of changes to K-12 policies in the state, according to the Arizona Republic.

Among the changes, schools are required to teach “a comparative discussion of political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, the conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States,” according to the bill’s text.

It further mandates that the Arizona State Board of Education develop a curriculum that includes the “civic-minded expectations of an upright and desirable citizenry” that takes responsibility for “preserving and defending the blessings of liberty.”

The board also would also have to create a list of oral history resources that provide “patriotism based on first-person accounts of victims of other nations’ governing philosophies who can compare those philosophies with those of the United States.”

“The reality is one of the greatest threats facing the globe today is communism and totalitarianism,” state Rep. Jake Hoffman (R) said, according to Capitol Media Services.

“We have governments like the Communist Chinese government, that their stated goal is to be the world’s sole and only superpower, and that they will achieve that goal through any means possible,” Hoffman continued.

The bill will head to the Arizona state Senate next to be considered for passage.

Arizona is not the only state to consider such legislation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisFederal government sending scientists to investigate Miami-area building collapse Biden speaks with DeSantis after Florida building collapse Ron DeSantis, new king of the GOP: ‘Trump without the gold toilet’ MORE (R) signed a similar bill into law on Tuesday, according to Orlando Weekly.

Florida’s measure includes some of the same provisions as the Arizona bill. For example the Florida State Board of Education would have to create a video library that includes “first-person accounts of victims of other nations’ governing philosophies who can compare those philosophies with those of the United States,” according to the Weekly.

It also requires students have an understanding of the “civic-minded expectations” of an “upright and desirable citizenry,” the newspaper reported.

