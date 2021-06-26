https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/26/donald-trump-ban-twisted-critical-race-theory-from-schools-military-federal-agencies/

Former President Donald Trump twice called for a ban on Critical Race Theory in American schools, the military, and federal agencies at a rally on Saturday.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Wellington, Ohio, Trump said, “When you take a look at schools and you look at all of the things that happen, left-wing indoctrination camps, Critical Race Theory is being forced on our military,” as attendees responded with boos.

TRUMP: “Critical Race Theory is being forced on our military.” pic.twitter.com/iy44cmiKtG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2021

Later, Trump hit the theme again.

“Earlier this year, the Biden administration issued new rules pushing twisted Critical Race Theory into classrooms across the nation and also into our military. Our generals and our admirals are now focused more on this nonsense than they are on our enemies,” he said.

President Trump Calling Out The “Woke” Generals President Trump Also Calls For Congress To Ban Critical Race Theory Being Taught In American Schools, Workplaces, Federal Agencies, And Military pic.twitter.com/31xBc0ImH7 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 27, 2021

“You seen these generals lately on television?” he asked, apparently referring to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who recently defended CRT teachings and expressed his desire to learn about what he called “white rage.”

“They are woke,” Trump ridiculed.

“Our military will be incapable of fighting and incapable of taking orders,” the former commander in chief continued.

“You’re going to tell some private, ‘Private, stand up. You stand up. Right now,’” he said.

“‘I’m not standing up,’” the “private” responded. “‘You can’t talk to me that way, general.’”

“We’re going to have a whole different ballgame here,” Trump concluded. He said some of the military leaders “went right over to the other (ideological) side” after he left office.

“The military brass have become weak and ineffective leaders and our enemies are watching and they’re laughing,” Trump said.

He called on Republicans in Congress to ban Critical Race Theory.

“We had it banned through executive order,” Trump said, but Biden “immediately reinstituted it.”

“They have to get it out of our schools and they have to ban it in our workplaces and ban it in our states and ban it in federal agencies and ban it in our military,” he told the Ohio crowd.

Trump said if “government-run schools are going to teach children to hate our country,” then they should be given school choice opportunities.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

