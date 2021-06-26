https://justthenews.com/government/security/biden-orders-air-strikes-against-iran-backed-facilities-near-iraq-syria-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden on Sunday evening ordered U.S. airstrikes against targets near the Iraq-Syria border that officials said were being used by Iran-backed rebels to attack Western troops.

“The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation — but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

Kirby said Iranian-supported militias were using the targeted facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq.

The U.S. military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities — two in Syria and one in Iraq, officials said.

It was the second time the Biden administration has taken military action in the region. In February, the U.S. launched airstrikes against facilities in Syria.

