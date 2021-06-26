https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-maher-blistering-rant-on-ivermectin-google-and-facebook-are-hiding-the-truth/

Posted by Kane on June 26, 2021 11:01 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



‘Ivermectin isn’t a registered Republican. It’s a drug!’

Bonus Clip from last night’s show



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...