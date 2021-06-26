https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-maher-blistering-rant-on-ivermectin-google-and-facebook-are-hiding-the-truth/
‘Ivermectin isn’t a registered Republican. It’s a drug!’
“Outrageous.” @BillMaher railed against Facebook and Google for banning and suppressing content about lab leak. “You were wrong, Google and Facebook….The CDC’s been wrong about a lot shit, this is outrageous that I can’t look this information up.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/28dwaQGz9W
— Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 26, 2021
Bonus Clip from last night’s show