HBO’s Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherMaher goes after Manchin: ‘Most powerful Republican in the Senate’ Maher calls college a ‘grift,’ compares it to Scientology Bill Maher rips celebrities considering running for office as malignant narcissists MORE slammed tech giants such as Facebook and YouTube that limited information about the origins of the coronavirus and censored mentions of the lab-leak theory.

The lab-leak theory, which was treated as a conspiracy theory but is now garnering more attention, states the coronavirus began in a lab in Wuhan, China, and got out.

“Facebook banned any post for four months about COVID coming from a lab. Of course, now even the Biden administration is looking into this,” Maher said on his show Friday.

“Google — a Wall Street Journal reporter asked the head of Google’s health division — noticed that they don’t do auto-fill searches for ‘coronavirus lab leak’ the way they do for any other question, and the guy said, ‘Well, we want to make sure that the search isn’t leading people down pathways that we would find not authoritative information,’” Maher added.

In a recent Fox News poll, 60 percent of voters were found to believe the coronavirus leaked from a lab in China.

It was previously believed the coronavirus occurred naturally.

“Well, you were wrong, Google and Facebook!” Maher insisted. “We don’t know! The reason why we want you is because we’re checking on this shit!”

Some argued that giving credence to the lab-leak theory would lead to anti-Asian hate crimes, as crimes against the Asian community have spiked over the past year.

“China does bad things,” Maher said. “Liberals don’t want to say anything because [the Chinese are] Asian, and [the liberals] don’t think very clearly about this, so they conflate it with anti-Asian hate crimes here. It has nothing to do — one has nothing to do with the other.”

Maher also went after YouTube censoring Bret Weinstein’s podcast in which he talked about a new drug called ivermectin that could be used to treat the coronavirus.

“YouTube should not be telling me what I can see about ivermectin,” Maher said. “Ivermectin isn’t a registered Republican. It’s a drug! I don’t know if it works or not, and a lot of other doctors don’t either.”

