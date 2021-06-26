https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-maher-big-tech-lab-leak-censorship

Bill Maher took big tech to the woodshed over censorship of the COVID-19 Wuhan lab leak theory that was suppressed on social media. The “Real Time” host also lambasted the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday night’s episode.

Maher called out Google and Facebook by name for censorship of the coronavirus lab leak theory that suggests that it is possible that COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

“Facebook banned any post for four months about COVID coming from a lab,” Maher said during a panel discussion on the political talk show. “Of course now, even the Biden administration is looking into this.”

“Google – a Wall Street Journal reporter asked the head of Google’s health division – noticed that they don’t do auto-fill searches for ‘coronavirus lab leak’ the way they do for any other question and the guy said, ‘Well, we want to make sure that the search isn’t leading people down pathways that we would find to be not authoritative information,'” Maher slammed Google, which has over 86% of the search market share.

Maher then blasted the big tech behemoths, “Well, you were wrong, Google and Facebook! We don’t know! The reason why we want you is cause we’re checking on this s***!”

Maher continued to criticize the head of Google’s health division. “He said, ‘We want to ensure that the first thing users see is information from the CDC, the WHO.,” Maher added.

“That’s who I’m checking on,” Maher furiously proclaimed. “The WHO has been very corrupt about a lot of s***, and the CDC has been wrong about a lot of s***. This is outrageous that I can’t look this information up!”

Maher then castigated YouTube for censoring evolutionary biology professor Bret Weinstein’s podcast on the video hosting platform. Weinstein may have his channel removed from YouTube for interviewing a critical care and pulmonary medicine specialist, who touted the effectiveness of the drug ivermectin as a treatment for coronavirus.

“YouTube should not be telling me what I can see about ivermectin. Ivermectin isn’t a registered Republican, it’s a drug,” Maher said. “I don’t know if it works or not and a lot of other doctors don’t either.”

(CAUTION: Explicit language)

In April, Maher chastised the media for peddling “panic porn,” and praised Republican Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for opening Florida and Texas back up to allow Americans to go outside.

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant and Vitamin D is the key to a robust immune system,” Maher said. “Texas lifted its COVID restrictions recently and their infection rates went down in part because of people getting outside to let the sun and wind do their thing. But to many liberals, ‘That can’t be right because Texas and beach-loving Florida have Republican governors,’ but life is complicated.”

Also in this week’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the HBO host talked to director Quentin Tarantino about political correctness and cancel culture.

“I’ve always really appreciated the way you’ve pushed back when everyone’s tried to stifle you, shut you up, shame you, bully you, corral your artistic license—they tried it with the last one, with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ some bulls*** about Margot Robbie doesn’t have enough lines,” Maher told the legendary director. “You do what I wish other people would do: instead of apologizing like a little p****, you say, ‘I don’t agree with your assessment.’ What’s so hard about that?”

Tarantino, director of “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction,” was attacked and labeled as a “sexist” by the media and online critics over giving actress Margot Robbie only a few lines of dialogue in the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Tarantino responded, “Look, even when we’re in a pressure situation where your movie is opening next Friday… if somebody brings up something that’s actually legitimate, I’ll even have a conversation with them about it, because I’m actually into interesting thought, and I don’t even have to agree with you… but when it’s just BS, when it’s just bulls***.”

Maher replied, “Well, it seems like criticism in the recent years has gone to this place of not just… ‘OK, you can criticize a movie,’ but they seem to be saying, ‘This isn’t the movie I would have made.’ Because you can’t.”

Maher later said, “There are two kinds of movies: virtue-signalers and superhero movies.”







