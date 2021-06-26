http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/W2kvXA1JqAI/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Republicans “are right to feel a little aggrieved” by President Joe Biden threatening to veto the bipartisan infrastructure deal unless a larger reconciliation package is passed.

Brooks stated, “The Republicans knew there was going to be a reconciliation deal. What they didn’t know, I think, is that he was going to threaten to veto the compromise if he didn’t get the second. And so, it was that linkage that I think took a lot of Republicans by surprise, and not only the — I mean, ones who really believed in the deal, the Rob Portmans of the world and people like that. So, I do think, from what we know, they are right to feel a little aggrieved.”

