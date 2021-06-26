https://noqreport.com/2021/06/26/chinese-students-emulate-ccp-revolutionary-mode-collective-shout-for-air-conditioning/

The use of air conditioners in some dormitory floors heats up the students living on the floors without air conditioning. (Art-Of-Photo/iStock) When high summer temperatures hit several areas of China, college students in the provinces of Henan and Hunan living in school dormitories, shouted their demands for the installation of air-conditioning. The authorities feared that students would launch a campaign by imitating “revolutionary predecessors experience” from a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda TV drama.

Even under 40 degree (104 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures, six to eight students are crammed into one dormitory room with only a tiny fan to cool them down. Unable to sleep or study in such heat, students at Henan University of Science and Technology held a “collective shouting” in the dormitory on June 9. Mass appeals then happened at Hunan and other universities. Students talked about the events on Weibo, which drew a lot of public attention.

With little to no concern for the students’ welfare during extremely hot weather, the CCP authorities focused elsewhere. A picture of a suspected official document circulated on Sina Weibo that said, “education authorities should eliminate risks and hazards on campus,” to “ensure that no big public opinion incidents occur.”

