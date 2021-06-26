https://bigleaguepolitics.com/courage-prominent-athletes-stand-for-the-right-to-refuse-the-experimental-covid-19-vaccine/

Following the lead of NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley, more athletes are coming out against vaccine regimes that are being promoted by organized sports leagues.

Strong safety Jordan Poyer, who is Beasley’s teammate on the Buffalo Bills, backed up the stance of his teammate after he was besieged by the fake news and other pro-lockdown cowards.

Poyer responded to a comic posted by a pro-lockdown coward criticizing Beasley while celebrating a sodomite NFL player.

So… @adamzyglis can get away with posting a disturbing graphic on my teammates ?! Yet, when others have an OPINION that goes against the media’s narrative all hell breaks loose?! Are we serious?? @TheBuffaloNews WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS! — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) June 24, 2021

The NFL is not the only sport that features athletes resisting mandatory vaccines. A top tennis player is also drawing the line in the sand with regard to the COVID jab.

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic is also vaccine hesitant and has come out publicly against coercive mandates.

“I don’t think it’ll come to that. I hope not, because I’ve always believed in freedom of choice,” Djokovic said.

“And I will keep the decision as to whether I’m going to get vaccinated or not to myself,” he continued. “It’s an intimate decision, and I don’t want to go into this game of pro and against vaccines, which the media is unfortunately creating these days.”

“I don’t want to be labeled as someone who is against or who is for vaccines. I’m not going to answer the question … and hope that everyone will respect that,” Djokovic added.

Big League Politics reported about Beasley’s heroic stand against insane vaccine policies pushed by the NFL:

“NFL star Cole Beasley issued a Twitter rant on Friday claiming that he would rather quit football than get jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in public. If your (sic) scared of me then steer clear or get vaccinated,” he said.

“I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living,” he added.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver has drawn controversy in recent days because of his opposition to the NFL’s strict rules regarding COVID-19 and the experimental vaccines. He is refusing to back down on his stance.

“Fine me if you want,” Beasley told the NFL commissars. “My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar,” he said.

“I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual,” Beasley continued.

“That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best. I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced into retirement, so be it,” he added…

Beasley’s stand ought to inspire other patriots in sports and other realms of entertainment to speak out against the mass insanity that has gripped society since COVID-19 was released on the public.”

Sports stars and other pop culture icons standing boldly to refuse the vax may snap brain-addled Americans out of their trance. These individuals should be encouraged and championed for their bravery.

