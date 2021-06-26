https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/crazy-biden-admin-issues-order-mandating-race-training-every-level-federal-government/

Yesterday crazy and senile Joe Biden issued an order mandating race training for every member of the federal government.

Senile Joe can’t get any crazier and the baffoons on the left keep getting crazier and crazier. Yesterday the Biden/Obama Administration issued an order mandating all federal employees take race training:

The executive order “establishes an ambitious, whole-of-government initiative that will take a systematic approach to embedding DEIA [diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility] in Federal hiring and employment practices,” according to a White House fact sheet. In practice, it will ensure that federal agencies employ tenets associated with Critical Race Theory (CRT) within their hiring practices and day-to-day activities.

It’s unknown if the training will include stories of corn pop or hairy legs. This story proves Joe Biden is not racist.

These people are insane. Do they know most Americans aren’t racist like they are?

