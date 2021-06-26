https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d7dba0bbafd42ff586e7bd
Former President Donald Trump twice called for a ban on Critical Race Theory in American schools, the military, and federal agencies….
Former President Trump says foreign countries are “emptying their prisons into the United States” thanks to President Joe Biden….
(WASHINGTON TIMES) – Former President Trump made his triumphant return to the campaign trail and social media on Saturday night, receiving a rock star’s welcome from thousands who turned out in pro-Tr…
At the start of his rally today there were over 300,000 individuals watching in on his speech tonight in Ohio. We reported earlier today that President Trump opened a verified account on RUMBLE: Presi…
Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, “I told you so.”…