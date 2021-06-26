https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/26/deadspin-editor-deletes-tweet-after-attacking-marine-corps-veteran-j-d-vance/

Deadspin senior writer and editor Julie DiCaro has deleted this tweet where she attacked writer and U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio J.D. Vance for comments he made about Gen. Mark Milley.

“Guys who have never served calling the US Military ‘losers’ is a bold strategy, Cotton,” she tweeted. “Let’s see if it pays off”:

blocked [and now deleted], but the List comes for all, @JulieDiCaro. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/oK9J4SU9HS — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 26, 2021

But if she had spent 30 seconds Googling Vance, she would have discovered that he did serve in the United States Marine Corps:

You ever heard of a thing called Google? pic.twitter.com/L7s2n2xF6o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 25, 2021

She later said she couldn’t “imagine a vet saying the ridiculous things he says about colleagues in arms,” which makes us wonder if she ever met someone who served in the U.S. military:

I didn’t bother to Google whether JD Vance had served in the military because I can’t imagine a vet saying the ridiculous things he says about his colleagues in arms. So I deleted, my bad, yad yada yada, he’s still completely terrible. https://t.co/j7uUUqTWcK — Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) June 25, 2021

Deadspin doing Deadspin type things, cont.:

DeadSpin posting Ls yet again https://t.co/WJekyZFpiY — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 25, 2021

And it’s not just her Google problem. “Anyone has the right to criticize generals”:

LOL. @JDVance1 shouldn’t criticize US generals because he “never served,” says @Deadspin‘s “senior” editor @JulieDiCaro. Hilariously dumb for 2 reasons: 1) Anyone has the right to criticize generals; 2) JD Vance was deployed to Iraq after enlisting in the Marines in 2003: https://t.co/fnD4pS7BSu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 25, 2021

Maybe the pandemic is making journos worse?

I really think the pandemic somehow made US journalists even dumber and more reckless. How do you not Google someone before saying they “never served” as an argument against them???https://t.co/CCbrA3nTvQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 25, 2021

She didn’t link to it, but the rest of Vance’s thread on Milley’s comments are worth a read as well:

What I find so enraging about the Joint Chiefs’s pandering on progressive wokeness is that they know damn well the geography and politics of who dies in American wars. The conservative Americans you trash are disproportionately bleeding for this country. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 25, 2021

I’m glad you got your viral clip, General. Maybe you should try defending the enlisted folks, their families, and their values. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 25, 2021

