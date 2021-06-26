https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/26/dem-rep-who-is-a-champion-of-defunding-cops-reportedly-requested-special-police-protection-at-his-home/

New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman has been an outspoken proponent of defunding the police:

However, apparently the police should remain funded just enough to provide security for certain members of Congress:

“Police protection for me but none for thee” seems to be the credo for many Democrats.

From the New York Post:

Freshman U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman — a champion of defunding cops who claims policing is rife with “white supremacy” — asked for and received a special police detail to guard his Yonkers home in the days following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, The Post has learned.

“About a week after the Jan. 6th incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Congressman’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told The Post.

Shouldn’t a slightly different profession been called in?

“Lead by example” doesn’t seem to be in the cards for some on the Left with this issue.

It’s the same thing with anti-gun Democrats. You shouldn’t have one for your protection, but their personal security details sure can.

