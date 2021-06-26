https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-jamaal-bowman-pushes-defunding-police-after-requesting-special-police-protection-at-his-home

Far-left Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), one of the top Democrats pushing to defund the police, reportedly asked for a special police detail to protect his home earlier this year following the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

“About a week after the Jan. 6th incident at the Capitol, we received a request from the Congressman’s office for increased police presence at his residence,” Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos told the New York Post. “In response, our Intelligence Unit was notified of the request and the local precinct instituted what is called a directed patrol at the Congressman’s home for the next two weeks.”

Politopoulos reportedly said that nothing unusual had been detected in Bowman’s neighborhood for years. The report noted that the day after the January 6 riot, Bowman told a radio host that he had been “safe pretty much throughout the event.”

A spokeswoman for Bowman claimed that the police were called because Bowman “received threats,” although she did not elaborate on the “threats,” and she reportedly avoided questions about Bowman’s hypocrisy given his support for defunding the police.

“I haven’t thought about an amount, but yes, I support the reallocation of resources from NYPD towards more social services,” Bowman said late this week during a video event with far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The following are a few examples of Bowman pushing the extreme view that police should be defunded, which is championed by many Democrat politicians (the first two examples were highlighted by the Post, the rest are featured on his Twitter account):

“A system this cruel and inhumane can’t be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities.”

“We screamed defund the police so we could reallocate those resources toward something that focuses on true public health and public safety.”

“Too many police in our country are more concerned with protecting white supremacy than serving the communities that pay their salaries.”

“We need to urgently and explicitly address white supremacy and its presence in our police forces.”

“Defund the police means defund the occupation of black bodies and the militarization of our communities.”

“We need to defund the police. Then we need to scrutinize the ones that remain with the full force of the law.”

“Get the police out of our schools. Defund the police and provide our schools and children with the resources they deserve.”

Keith Olson, president of the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association, slammed Bowman in a statement to the Post over his hypocrisy on the issue of defunding the police.

“Congressman Bowman’s cry for extra policing at his home is hypocrisy at its worst,” Olson said. “Not long ago, the Congressman called for dramatically less policing in the most violent, crime ridden neighborhoods … Asking these same police officers to protect your family while creating policies that make communities of color less safe is simply disgraceful.”

This report has been updated to include additional information.

