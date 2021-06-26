https://townhall.com/tipsheet/landonmion/2021/06/26/louisiana-gov-vetoes-bill-that-would-have-nixed-gun-permits-n2591626

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) vetoed a bill that would have permitted state residents to carry a concealed handgun without firearm training or a state-issued license.

The bill would allow anyone 18 or older who has not had their right to own a firearm taken away through other other state or federal laws “shall not be required to possess a valid concealed handgun permit issued by the state of Louisiana [to] carry a concealed handgun in the state.”

Permits would still be provided for residents who wish to obtain them for reasons such as traveling to other states.

The legislation would also issue the creation of an optional hour-long online concealed handgun safety course for Louisiana residents.

Edwards, who stated that he is a “strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman and hunter,” said in a statement of his decision to veto the bill:

I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me. Our current system strikes the right balance of ensuring that people can bear arms while also keeping reasonable permitting and training processes in place.

The veto comes as states like Texas and Mississippi do away with concealed carry permits.

State Sen. Jay Morris (R), who introduced the legislation, said of the bill after it was vetoed by the governor:

The people of Louisiana want it and hopefully we will join our neighbors, like Texas and Mississippi, and pass constitutional carry with or without the Governor’s signature.

