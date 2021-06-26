https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/democrat-senator-dianne-feinstein-lists-41-million-waterfront-lake-tahoe-estate/

Photo: New York Post

88-year-old Dianne Feinstein has done very well being a so-called ‘public servant.’

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) listed her Lake Tahoe, California estate for $41 million.

The compound has three separate properties: one main house and two guest houses with a total of 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms on 5 acres.

The New York Post reported:

The property is listed under the LLC, Lucky Bluff, which is tied to Blum’s investment management firm, Blum Capital, according to Realtor.

The main house is cabin-style inspired and was built in 1997. It holds six bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, offering an open living/dining/kitchen and family room. Outdoor features include an expansive deck, hot tub and stairs down to the pier and beach.

It boasts 278 feet of beach views, along with a 172-foot pier with a boat lift and two buoys.

Other features include a two-car garage and Tesla charger.

The second property, known as the Rubicon Pavilion, was created in 2015 for entertaining and includes a small kitchen and outside BBQ for al fresco dining. Pegged as a 5-star suite, the listing states this structure was designed for “special guests” and influenced by a Buddhist stupa. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcase the lake beyond the large stone patio with a fire pit.

The last property, the Carriage House, comes with a tandem four-car garage, EV charger, an upper two-bedroom, two-bath suite apartment and a lower two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment off the patio, which the listing highlights as “perfect for an onsite caretaker.”

The entire property is being offered “mostly furnished.”