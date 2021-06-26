https://noqreport.com/2021/06/26/democrats-go-left-but-hispanics-are-not-rushing-to-join-them/

In a couple of recent posts, we’ve discussed how Republicans in Texas won elections in areas with significant Hispanic populations, from McAllen to Fort Worth to Arlington to that special election in the 6th District. In other words, those areas are rich in Hispanic votes, but the Democrats were not the ones partying on Election Night.

This analysis confirms what I’ve been seeing. This is from Roll Call : The 2020 election was a surprise on many levels. President Donald Trump got much closer to reelection than most pundits predicted. The blue wave turned out to be a figment of the media’s and Democrats’ imagination. And Republicans did far better than expected down ballot and across the country. There have been plenty of autopsies done by partisans and academics, and plenty of interesting takeaways from the election, particularly on what happened with Hispanics and why. The answer is ideology. Today, Hispanic voters tend to be slightly center-right, ideologically, and closer to independents at a time when the Democratic Party is heading further and further left. In one post-election report, a consortium of Democratic groups acknowledged what they called “campaign misfires” in the way Democrats engaged Hispanic and […]

