https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-you-hear-that-tony-fauci-they-want-you-locked-up/
“Lock him up!” chants at the mention of Dr. Anthony Fauci during Marjorie Taylor Greene’s speech #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/XDrn1mOUaY
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 26, 2021
The good doctor isn’t welcome in Trump country.
MTG gets the crowd fired up — Who’s your president!
Marjorie Taylor Greene asks attendees at a Trump rally “Who’s your president?” pic.twitter.com/wXvcWHFPol
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2021