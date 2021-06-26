http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3fWe0_D30h8/

During his Saturday night rally in Wellington, Ohio, former President Donald Trump reminded attendees of his warning that Biden and the Democrats would try to take away their guns.

He said, “[The Democrats] are putting your family into a very, very bad position: releasing criminal aliens, defunding the police, abolishing cash bail.”

Trump talked about surging crime in New York and of how police “want to solve the problem” but suggested they are not allowed to do so. He said, “New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, they have great police forces that are not allowed to do their job.”

He then noted that in addition to handcuffing the police, the Democrats work to disarm the American people, saying, “They all try to take away your guns.”

Trump said, “If you remember, when I was campaigning against Joe Biden I said, ‘They are going to take away your guns’ and ‘Your Second Amendment is under siege.’”

He then pointed to Chicago, a city that had a total handgun ban 1982-2010, has very stringent gun controls now, and whose Mayor, Lori Lightfoot (D), pushes more gun control as the answer to rising crime in 2021.

Trump said, “People are being shot by the thousand every year. Worse than Afghanistan, how about that?”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

