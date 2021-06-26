https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/dork-bill-de-blasio-has-to-wear-shades-because-the-future-of-new-york-city-is-so-bright/
We have no idea why New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s social media team posted this photo, or what message he’s trying to send since he’s leaving office. Just … why?
The future of New York City is so bright I gotta wear shades!#SummerOfNYC pic.twitter.com/CMvNBOY0Yo
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2021
Bill.
— Jack Picone (@jackienobrakes) June 26, 2021
gfy
— BdB get your head out of NYPD’s ass it’s not a hat (@Maggietronix) June 26, 2021
Especially at night with all the car fires.
— Captain Ahab (@SeaCaptainAhab) June 26, 2021
The only thing bright is that the terror you’ve caused will be over soon.
— Nina M Chiavetta (@ninachiavetta) June 26, 2021
the future of MTA is so dark I need a flashlight
— Yurika🐰@FF5 (@vierahats) June 26, 2021
— Andy Hirschfeld (@andyreports) June 26, 2021
— The Laughing Man (@laughingmantwit) June 26, 2021
— DJGOLDEN (@FREE_REMARKS) June 26, 2021
what is this
— Andrew DiIorio (@DiIorioAndrew) June 26, 2021
— Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) June 26, 2021
Maybe when you’re gone. Certainty not this summer.
— Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) June 26, 2021
What a dumpster fire
— Jim Terry (@JimTerr64924735) June 26, 2021
You are just offensive.
— Lee Badman- is nationwide (@wirednot) June 26, 2021
🤡🤡🤡
— Jaxson (@DrMjac2020) June 26, 2021
Maybe he should ask pretty boy Newsom to take him shopping next time. Where on Earth did he get that shirt 😝
— Gabriel (@Gabriel31933968) June 26, 2021
When you call him a Dork! he responds with … pic.twitter.com/mBON6bKE3C
— Brian Smith (@Bcove4Life) June 26, 2021
What a doofus you are
— Justin Kleinfeld (@rephlektor) June 26, 2021
Judge Doom energy pic.twitter.com/Yg2OvZxTP6
— Strxwmxn 🌵 (@strxwmxn) June 27, 2021
Yikes 😬 https://t.co/fcoCvxBIRT pic.twitter.com/qzOzXjCier
— Brendan (@jetfella) June 26, 2021
There are still slight boobs in this one
— T (@thoach_edb) June 27, 2021
Delete this… again
— chris (@csf_csf_csf) June 26, 2021
bill, why did you delete the first one? it was so pimp! pic.twitter.com/W73en62X7p
— Only Living Boy in NY (@z00mz00mer) June 26, 2021
LOL
— Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 26, 2021
Completely tone deaf…
— Tom Link (@NJDiver) June 26, 2021
You’re an utter moron
— Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 26, 2021
I see Comrade Bill and Jill Biden shop in the same clothing stores.
— robert poplawski (@BobPoplawski) June 26, 2021
This f’n guy is so cringe
— unity tweet collector (@steve58540099) June 26, 2021
— ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) June 26, 2021
I’m just here for the ratio. @RudyGiuliani is the greatest NYC mayor.
— Deano (@CQDeano) June 26, 2021
He has separated from reality and that’s why he is so happy and optimistic!
— Barb G (@Barbavh) June 26, 2021
— Steve (@StevesaNiceBoy) June 26, 2021
— Gen-X Wolf™ (@whatever_1225) June 26, 2021
You look like Patrick from Sponge Bob
— McKinley (@MckSmith77) June 26, 2021
— Kimberly MAGA Texan (@wildangel1968) June 26, 2021
— KarenM (@tweeterthanwine) June 26, 2021
The only things that are missing, are the curly orange hair, and the big floppy shoes.
— Gregory Downer (@GDowner) June 26, 2021
Good God. Why is this in my feed? I don’t follow you.
— Agent355 (@libertybelle025) June 27, 2021
Omg. NYC is in shambles. Glad you can smile.
— John Coktoastal (@coktoastal) June 26, 2021
I thought this was a joke at first…
— CPapa (@Cristob22605100) June 26, 2021
Dork
— Lilith (@LilaShearl) June 26, 2021
