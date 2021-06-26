https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/26/dork-bill-de-blasio-has-to-wear-shades-because-the-future-of-new-york-city-is-so-bright/

We have no idea why New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s social media team posted this photo, or what message he’s trying to send since he’s leaving office. Just … why?

The future of New York City is so bright I gotta wear shades!#SummerOfNYC pic.twitter.com/CMvNBOY0Yo — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2021

Bill. — Jack Picone (@jackienobrakes) June 26, 2021

gfy — BdB get your head out of NYPD’s ass it’s not a hat (@Maggietronix) June 26, 2021

Especially at night with all the car fires. — Captain Ahab (@SeaCaptainAhab) June 26, 2021

The only thing bright is that the terror you’ve caused will be over soon. — Nina M Chiavetta (@ninachiavetta) June 26, 2021

the future of MTA is so dark I need a flashlight — Yurika🐰@FF5 (@vierahats) June 26, 2021

what is this — Andrew DiIorio (@DiIorioAndrew) June 26, 2021

Maybe when you’re gone. Certainty not this summer. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) June 26, 2021

What a dumpster fire — Jim Terry (@JimTerr64924735) June 26, 2021

You are just offensive. — Lee Badman- is nationwide (@wirednot) June 26, 2021

Maybe he should ask pretty boy Newsom to take him shopping next time. Where on Earth did he get that shirt 😝 — Gabriel (@Gabriel31933968) June 26, 2021

When you call him a Dork! he responds with … pic.twitter.com/mBON6bKE3C — Brian Smith (@Bcove4Life) June 26, 2021

What a doofus you are — Justin Kleinfeld (@rephlektor) June 26, 2021

There are still slight boobs in this one — T (@thoach_edb) June 27, 2021

Delete this… again — chris (@csf_csf_csf) June 26, 2021

bill, why did you delete the first one? it was so pimp! pic.twitter.com/W73en62X7p — Only Living Boy in NY (@z00mz00mer) June 26, 2021

LOL — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 26, 2021

Completely tone deaf… — Tom Link (@NJDiver) June 26, 2021

You’re an utter moron — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 26, 2021

I see Comrade Bill and Jill Biden shop in the same clothing stores. — robert poplawski (@BobPoplawski) June 26, 2021

This f’n guy is so cringe — unity tweet collector (@steve58540099) June 26, 2021

pic.twitter.com/1iQ8dpxFAz — ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) June 26, 2021

I’m just here for the ratio. @RudyGiuliani is the greatest NYC mayor. — Deano (@CQDeano) June 26, 2021

He has separated from reality and that’s why he is so happy and optimistic! — Barb G (@Barbavh) June 26, 2021

You look like Patrick from Sponge Bob — McKinley (@MckSmith77) June 26, 2021

The only things that are missing, are the curly orange hair, and the big floppy shoes. — Gregory Downer (@GDowner) June 26, 2021

Good God. Why is this in my feed? I don’t follow you. — Agent355 (@libertybelle025) June 27, 2021

Omg. NYC is in shambles. Glad you can smile. — John Coktoastal (@coktoastal) June 26, 2021

I thought this was a joke at first… — CPapa (@Cristob22605100) June 26, 2021

Dork — Lilith (@LilaShearl) June 26, 2021

