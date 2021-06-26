https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d813e0bbafd42ff586e9a8
Jesse Kelly is a conservative talk host on ‘The First’ network and if you’re not watching him, you’re really missing out. Kelly is very good at getting inside the mind of the left and analyzing why th…
Manuel LaFont, 54, was a proud father, a baseball fan and a business consultant who lived in unit 801 of the Champlain Tower. He was among three others whose remains were identified Saturday night by …
Oregon’s largest city broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. Forecasters say many Pacific Northwest communities may sweat through the hottest days in their histories as as temperatures soar duri…