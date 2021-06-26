https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/epic-massive-crowd-ohio-chants-four-years-first-trump-rally-year-video/

President Trump is holding his first rally of the year and the 2022 election season Saturday in Wellington, Ohio.

Over 211,000 supporters are watching President Trump live on RSBN.

During the rally, the Trump crowd started chanting, “Four more years!… Four more years!…”

This will make Democrats squirm.

They tried to destroy him and us. But he’s back.

