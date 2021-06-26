https://www.theblaze.com/news/f-your-baby-n-police-investigate-incident-in-which-woman-reportedly-dumped-red-pepper-flakes-on-baby-s-face-while-inside-a-brooklyn-pizzeria

A woman reportedly embarked on a racist rant against a black woman and her children while they were inside a Brooklyn, New York, pizzeria, the

New York Daily News reports.

What are the details?

Authorities say that an unnamed suspect reportedly approached the mom, her 5-month-old infant, and her 4-year-old son and began hurling insults at them.

At one point, the outlet reported, the woman “dumped red pepper flakes on the face of the woman’s infant daughter.”

The adult victim, who asked that the press withhold her name, said that the woman approached her and her family as they were paying for pizza and nastily told her, “F*** your baby, n*****!”



The woman then reportedly turned to the 4-year-old, referred to him as a “n******” and told him, “Get out of this country.”

The victim said that she turned to leave, and that’s when the woman threw red pepper flakes into the child’s face.

“I was very shocked because it’s New York City,” the woman said. “I didn’t even make eye contact with her. When I was paying for the pizza, I heard someone talking outside the store. The woman … came up behind me. I picked up the pepper and threw it back at her.”

The woman said that when she reported the incident to cops, they said that the suspect was “possibly off her medications.”

“As a melanated woman, a lot of times people try to dismiss us,” she said. “People try to dismiss our voices. We need to be protected. … We all have some kind of degree of stress going on. That shouldn’t be an excuse. If the tables were turned, and she was a black woman, the police wouldn’t use that as an excuse.”

The NYPD on Wednesday released video that shows the suspect leaving the pizzeria.

The department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident and asks for the public’s help in attempting to identify and arrest the suspect.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to phone Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.







