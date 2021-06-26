https://babylonbee.com/news/following-jesus-pros-and-cons/
It’s important to count the cost before you decide to follow Jesus. Luckily, we read the Bible, asked a few pastor guys, and checked Twitter, and we came up with these compelling pros and important cons to consider before you make the leap. Are you thinking about following Jesus? Think about both sides of the issue now:
Pro: Eternal life
Con: Some rando on the internet might think you’re weird
Pro: You don’t have to go to hell for eternity
Con: You have to go to small group
Pro: Finding your transcendent meaning and purpose in life
Con: Getting up a little earlier on Sundays
Pro: Potlucks
Con: Church coffee
Pro: The all-knowing, all-powerful Creator of the universe loves you and sent his Son to die for you
Con: His book is really long
Pro: Your life will be redeemed to the glory of God
Con: Can’t get drunk and do coke in Vegas anymore
Pro: Traditional family values that lead to a satisfying, productive life with your large, loving family
Con: Only two genders to pick from
Pro: Cathedrals, classical music, Michelangelo, the foundation of western art and music
Con: God’s Not Dead 3
Pro: Chris Pratt
Con: Kirk Cameron
What are your best pros and cons for following Jesus? Let us know in the comments, subscribers! Poor people who aren’t Babylon Bee subscribers — best move along, we don’t want any riffraff around here.