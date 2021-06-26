https://justthenews.com/government/congress/former-democratic-alaska-sen-mike-gravel-has-died?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Sen. Mike Gravel, who served two terms as a Democratic senator from the state of Alaska from 1969 to 1981, has passed away at the age of 91-years-old.

The Associated Press reported that Gravel died on Saturday, according to his daughter Lynne Mosier.

While serving in the Senate in 1971 Gravel read 4,100 pages of the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record amid a one-man filibuster in opposition to the Vietnam-era draft, according to the outlet.

