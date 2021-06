https://presscalifornia.com/2021/06/25/funny-portlands-nauseatingly-bad-travel-poem-now-with-real-video/

So the Portland Travel firm had the bright idea this month of trying to monetize the city’s misery. More about this epic and expensive fail here.

Which travel promo do you prefer? Here’s the Parody.

Here’s the original.

Best answer, in a poem preferably, gets a t-shirt from the West Coast’s most reliable news source, PressCalifornia.com.