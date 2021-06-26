https://amgreatness.com/2021/06/25/gelding-the-lefts-trojan-horse/

Across the Left, rage and panic reign. America has seen the Marxist and racist dogma undergirding “critical race theory” and, indeed, the entire falsely labeled “anti-racist” cult. And a revulsed America rejects it.

Having pinned their hopes and put so much time, energy, and money into weaponizing race to attain their socialist aims, the Left cannot abide this rejection. Long years of failing to advance socialism led the Left to tone down its “class warfare” rhetoric—a hard sell in the most affluent nation on earth that has spent trillions in a “War on Poverty” and a social safety net for its less fortunate citizens. Instead, the Left decided to leverage the inherent decency of Americans (who have made enormous and ongoing strides to create a more equitable country) by replacing class with race.

The Marxist/Maoist roots of this pernicious doctrine are manifest: critical race theory is communist race theory. The Left has created a Trojan horse: the outward appeal to people’s sense of decency regarding race is a covert effort to subjugate Americans beneath the socialist agenda.

While burrowing its way through bureaucracies both governmental and corporate, the Left concealed the moral odiousness and pernicious consequences of is project, which succeeded as long as the vast majority of the American people were not directly impacted by it. But during the pandemic and its aftermath the Left, sure to “never let a serious crisis go to waste,” pushed its Trojan horse further into American public life. This overreach allowed daylight to shine upon their duplicitous “gift,” giving Americans the chance to peer between its decrepit, virtue-signaling planks. As a result, across the nation citizens once again are rejecting the Left’s socialist (and now racist) doctrine—which, by the way, salts America’s wounds by using their tax and consumer dollars to promote it.

Hence, the radical indoctrinators in government, the media, Big Tech, and corporations are back-pedaling, denying, gaslighting, and flat-out lying to perpetuate their “systemic racism” conspiracy theory. What else would one expect from the Left, which has even gone to the lengths of having the dictionary alter the meaning of the word racism, just to hide the reality of its own racism? (Note: it is the responsibility of a dictionary to report on the meanings of words based upon how the public uses them. It is not the role of the dictionary to arbitrarily redefine what the meanings of words should be or when it is appropriate to use said words.)

Epitomizing the racist, Stalinist Left’s anger at being unmasked is this segment from MSNBC. In it and after it, Christopher Rufo, a leader in helping to geld the Left’s racist Trojan horse, put the lie to the host’s rant. Thankfully, it is a scene being replayed throughout America, from dinner tables to school boards, and from county seats and state capitols to the halls of Congress.

And make no mistake: it is an essential struggle. The vehemence of the Left’s defense of the indefensible reveals they have no Plan B. Either the citizenry will submit to the big lie that our nation is systemically racist, only to discover when it is too late the hidden agenda of socialism. Or the citizenry will geld the Left’s racist Trojan horse once and for all, allowing liberty, equality, and comity to return.

Given the enraged reaction from the Left regarding the pushback on “critical race theory,” things are looking a bit brighter for truth, justice, and the American way.

