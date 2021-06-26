https://noqreport.com/2021/06/26/george-floyds-brother-uttered-the-three-words-that-boils-the-blood-of-the-progressive-left/

They’re not controversial. It’s common sense. It’s something that everyone can agree with, but it blunts the messaging the progressive Left wants to echo about police and the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s like when the Left gets upset when people say that ‘most cops are good.’ The Left wants to destroy policing, liking it to slave patrols. As former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for his part in the killing of George Floyd last year that set off a summer of leftist violence, Floyd’s brother delivered some remarks that really don’t sit well with the lefty narrative machine. He said, “all lives matter.” He did add that now is not the time to get complacent. There’s still more to do, but those three words get the progressive Left infuriated like no other. George Floyd’s brother Philonise:

“I just want to reiterate: not just black lives matter, all lives matter.” pic.twitter.com/BVZX1xchP6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2021 “I support Israel” might be another phrase they hate as well.

The irony is that police accountability would probably be immensely popular if it weren’t for the Left adding way too much ‘hate the white folk’ into […]

