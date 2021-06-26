https://thepostmillennial.com/complete-chaos-on-the-border-title-42-house-gop?utm_campaign=64469

More than a dozen House Republicans on Friday issued a warning to the Biden administration regarding hazards that the cancellation of Title 42 expulsions amidst the continuing pandemic could lead to.

“Ending Title 42 would be nothing short of disastrous and further fuel the influx of migrants flooding our border; we will see the border crisis reach an irreversible climax,” states the letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The letter, led by Florida Representative Byron Donalds was signed by 13 other Republicans.

In a press conference Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the timeline of rolling back Title 42, as well as the administration’s plans once the policy has been lifted in terms of deference, restoring the asylum system.

“Well, first I would say, on the second part, that of course we want to restore the asylum system and we want to make it more operational, we want to make it more humane, and there’s a lot of work we need to do after the disaster of the last four years on this front,” said Psaki.

“In terms of the timeline of Title 42… that is a decision that will be made by the CDC, I have nothing to preview for you in terms of the timeline,” she continued.

Title 42 public health restrictions were implemented by the Trump Administration at the beginning of the pandemic. The restrictions, according to Fox News, allows for quick expulsion of migrants due to public health reasons.

Since assuming office, the Biden Administration has not been applying Title 42 to unaccompanied children or to some families with children under 7, due to Mexico’s refusal to take back such families.

In May, Customs and Border Protection expelled 112,302 individuals out of 180,000 encountered at the border under Title 42, despite activists’ calls for the restriction to be ended.

The letter argues that the ending of such restrictions would lead to “complete chaos on the border.”

“Since taking office, we have seen a dangerous influx of migrants from over 100 countries, including people on the FBI’s terror watch list, notorious MS-13 gang members, and repeat dangerous criminals who are exploiting the abysmal and weak immigration policies coming from the Oval Office,” states the letter.

“These border crossings have profound long-term implications for the welfare of the United States,” the letter continues. “The heroes on the ground facing this daunting task will be the first to tell you that ending Title 42 would mean one thing: complete chaos on the border. To date, this Trump enacted policy has stifled this influx to the tune of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.”





