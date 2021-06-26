https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/gov-ron-desantis-says-florida-was-leading-state-fighting-against?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News said that Florida lead the nation in opposing COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Obviously we were the leading state fighting against coronavirus lockdowns. We had kids in school in-person for the entire school year. I believe had Florida not done that you would not see the other states to have followed,” he said.

The Republican governor said that Canada remains “locked down. And I think that’s what a lotta these bureaucrats wanted to see in the United States and we made sure that we lead in a different direction.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

