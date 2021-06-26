https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/26/heres-kamala-harris-trip-to-the-border-summed-up-hilariously-in-meme-form-with-assist-from-dr-fauci/

Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip south was billed as a visit to the border, but she wasn’t really at the actual border (and Harris wasn’t about to go to the areas where the worst of the crisis is unfolding).

But for anybody who’s tired of reading all about it, here’s a meme that sums up what happened better than a thousand words:

pic.twitter.com/qzrpijsWUu — ᴛʜᴇ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ (@grandoldmemes) June 25, 2021

Nailed it!

Now that’s funny. — Julian M. Utley (@julianutley) June 26, 2021

We got a winner https://t.co/XFW2pDJcgd — Hugh (@ROU812R) June 26, 2021

Classic — mibes66 (@mibes66) June 26, 2021

Hat tip to Dr. Fauci’s first pitch at a Nationals game last year!

Just a little:







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

