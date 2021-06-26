http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I9SOfbHZmBc/

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former ICE Director Tom Homan, now a Fox News contributor, slammed the Biden administration on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to El Paso.

Homan told fill-in host Jesse Watters that Harris should have “been embarrassed” by the circumstances at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“[I] might hear you mention Kamala Harris at El Paso border today,” he said. “What a shame. She should have been embarrassed. She’s going to go down there and see the men and women who she called Nazis. She’s going to see the men and women she said run concentration camps. She claimed the Border Patrol treated these illegal immigrants with zero compassion and humanity. And one thing she didn’t do while she was down there, why don’t you talk to the men and women wearing their green uniform, ask them, does the wall work? And they would have said, yes, it does work. It stops drugs. It stops illegal immigration. Why did you stop building it?”

“And she would have said, why we had a crisis?” Homan continued. “They would have told her, because of your policies, your open border policies. We had success. President Trump dropped immigration by 80 percent. How many children didn’t die across that river? How many women didn’t get raped coming across that border? How many children didn’t dive over fentanyl overdoses? How many millions did the cartels not make when President Trump had declining immigration?

“This president has failed the American people,” he added. “We have the first president in the history of this nation that’s actively facilitating illegal immigration across border crime, and it disgusts me.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

