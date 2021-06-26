https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/huge-loudest-cheer-night-trump-won-first-rally-year-wellington-ohio-video/

President Trump is holding his first rally of the year and the 2022 election season Saturday in Wellington, Ohio.

Over 211,000 supporters were watching President Trump live on RSBN.

During the rally, the Trump crowd started chanting, “Four more years!… Four more years!…”

During the rally the massive crowd all joined in on several of the old favorite chants, including:

* Four more years!

* CNN Sucks

* Lock her up!

But the loudest chant of the night was “Trump won!”

This will make Democrats squirm.

They tried to destroy him and us. But he’s back. Silent no more.

