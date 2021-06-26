https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/26/i-told-you-so-here-are-some-of-the-many-highlights-from-trumps-rally-in-ohio-biden-woke-generals-and-cnn-hardest-hit/

Former President Trump held a rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday night, and the crowd was, as expected, enormous:

Here are some highlights, starting with Trump’s assessment of the Biden administration:

Fact check: TRUE.

Here’s some more moments from Trump’s speech:

CNN will be triggered (as usual) by this one:

Trump also took on critical race theory and much more:

One thing’s for sure:

On that there’s no doubt.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...