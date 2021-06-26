https://therightscoop.com/desantis-derangement-syndrome-is-on-the-rise-and-also-hilarious/
If you’re like me, you don’t spend much time on Twitter in your day-to-day life. Checking in only sometimes to see what crazy is up to. That means, if you’re like me, you might not know about THIS gem of an account: DeSantis Derangement Syndrome. We’ve been missing out.
Their lastest clip, shared today by Ben Shapiro, had me absolutely rolling. But first, here’s a few recent ones to set the tone.
There are the crazy tweets.
— DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) June 24, 2021
— DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) June 23, 2021
There are of course the crazy cable news and cable fake news people (but I repeat myself).
we made it again boys pic.twitter.com/Pi2iaIxf3U
— DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) June 24, 2021
— DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) June 24, 2021
Certainly all y’all Scoopers will remember the insane people blaming DeSantis for a tragic accident.
— DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) June 20, 2021
But the Critical Race Theory thing really has them losing their minds. And one in particular is just darn HILARIOUS. It’s perfect.
— DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) June 25, 2021
I liked how Ben Shapiro added to it with his own tweet.
https://t.co/pS0cDQzhqB pic.twitter.com/nl5uXXmn2a
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 25, 2021
It warms my heart to see them crying so hard about Ron DeSantis, who is obviously the favorite in 2024 — assuming no surprise part two appearances.
ps. I gotta tell y’all, and this either makes me sound Old or Texan or both (proud in both cases), but I do NOT get what motivates young people to turn their every emotion and reaction into a performance for some dumb image or video sharing site.
I mean seriously, y’all. You don’t have a “brand.” You’re just some schmuck like the rest of us. Get over yourself.