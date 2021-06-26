https://therightscoop.com/desantis-derangement-syndrome-is-on-the-rise-and-also-hilarious/

If you’re like me, you don’t spend much time on Twitter in your day-to-day life. Checking in only sometimes to see what crazy is up to. That means, if you’re like me, you might not know about THIS gem of an account: DeSantis Derangement Syndrome. We’ve been missing out.

Their lastest clip, shared today by Ben Shapiro, had me absolutely rolling. But first, here’s a few recent ones to set the tone.

There are the crazy tweets.

There are of course the crazy cable news and cable fake news people (but I repeat myself).

we made it again boys pic.twitter.com/Pi2iaIxf3U — DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) June 24, 2021





Certainly all y’all Scoopers will remember the insane people blaming DeSantis for a tragic accident.

But the Critical Race Theory thing really has them losing their minds. And one in particular is just darn HILARIOUS. It’s perfect.

I liked how Ben Shapiro added to it with his own tweet.

It warms my heart to see them crying so hard about Ron DeSantis, who is obviously the favorite in 2024 — assuming no surprise part two appearances.

ps. I gotta tell y’all, and this either makes me sound Old or Texan or both (proud in both cases), but I do NOT get what motivates young people to turn their every emotion and reaction into a performance for some dumb image or video sharing site.

I mean seriously, y’all. You don’t have a “brand.” You’re just some schmuck like the rest of us. Get over yourself.

