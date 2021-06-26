https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-biden-cancel-culture

Joe Rogan questioned the leadership and cognitive abilities of President Joe Biden. During a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the standup comedian and UFC commentator also railed against cancel culture and calls the current time period “one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the country.”

Rogan welcomed fellow comedian Iliza Shlesinger on his hugely successful Spotify podcast this week. Rogan and Shlesinger were discussing the formative eras of the United States in history, and the podcast host brought up the decade of the 2020s, “In the future, they’re gonna be saying it’s one of the most tumultuous periods in the history of the country.”

“I think people are going to be talking about all the changes happening right here, right now in the future,” Rogan added.

Shlesinger pointed out how cancel culture shaped our current times.

“We’ll look back and it will be scary,” Shlesinger declared. “Everybody was afraid of getting canceled, people were eating each other, nobody was listening to science.”

Shlesinger continued, “Even as it’s happening I’m like, ‘We’re coming across as f***ing idiots, like animals.'”

“If you look at, like, cancel culture, I don’t even think people want an apology in some cases,” Shlesinger noted. “They just want to see someone burn. It’s like medieval times. It’s like the Middle Ages. It’s a dark period.”

Rogan hypothesized why cancel culture is such a dominant aspect of our society right now.

“There is a disconnect between other people, right, that’s happening when you’re attacking somebody online,” Rogan contended. “They’re not near you, you’re not talking to them, they’re not a human, they are the other, and you can attack them in that way.”

“If they get taken down, they lose their job, people like it,” Rogan added. “It’s like you scored a point, you’re playing a video game, you killed a bad guy.”

Rogan also highlighted that the country lacks a leader.

“Well, we’re unhinged, in a lot of ways, and we’re not anchored down by a real leader,” Rogan proclaimed. “You know, we don’t really have a real leader in this country anymore.”

Rogan challenged President Biden’s cognitive abilities, “You can say Joe Biden is the president, he’s our leader, and you’d be correct on paper but, I mean, everybody knows he’s out of his mind. He’s just barely hanging in there.”

Shlesinger added, “You have so much fake news, opinions — there are so many outlets. It is maddening.”

“Regardless of how you believe,” she continued. “You can’t get a straight answer, you can’t even substantiate your own facts with the right facts — it’s hard to drill down those facts.”

There have been several instances during Biden’s presidency, where he has made gaffes or exhibited bizarre behavior.

President Biden made several gaffes and an embarrassing memory lapse at the G7 summit this month, which caused fellow world leaders to laugh.

There was an awkward moment this week when Biden forgot about the tragedy in Florida, where 159 people are missing following a condo collapse.

Biden oddly whispered at the media during a press conference this week, which prompted the hashtag #CreepyJoe to trend. Earlier this month, Biden went off on a CNN reporter over a question about Vladimir Putin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

