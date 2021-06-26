https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-mcafees-wife-speaks-out-shes-not-buying-the-suicide/
NEW – Janice McAfee, the widow of Antivirus creator John McAfee blames U.S. authorities for his death, says he was not suicidal.pic.twitter.com/pNHxJkdgWk
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 25, 2021
Powerful words today from McAfee’s widow.
This video is from years ago when he was being blamed for murder…
Wow what a crazy conspiracy theorist pic.twitter.com/SvQ8YGDgLc
— Wendigoon (@Wendigoon8) June 26, 2021