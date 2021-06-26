https://bongino.com/john-ratcliffe-and-ufc-champion-matt-serra-to-appear-on-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino/

This week’s guests on Unfiltered With Dan Bongino will be former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and former UFC fighter Matt Serra. Unfiltered airs on Fox News at 10PM EST.

Ratcliffe will be on to discuss the long-awaited U.S. government report on UFOs that was released yesterday. The report, which was largely inconclusive, described 144 strange objects seen by military personnel across the nation that could pose a threat to national security. Ahead of its release Ratcliffe commented that “Weather can cause disturbances, visual disturbances, [and] sometimes we wonder whether or not our adversaries have technologies that are a little bit further down the road than we thought or than we realized,” he notes. “But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen.”

Matt Serra is a former UFC Welterweight Champion, was ranked #1 with a record 14-4-0 from 2008- 2009, and is a member of the UFC Hall of Fame. He currently co-owns two Brazilian jiu-jitsu schools in New York.

You won’t want to miss either interview.

Last week Unfiltered continued crushing the competition, again bringing in more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.

