https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/26/kurt-schlicter-dana-loesch-jesse-kelly-and-others-rip-retired-gen-barry-mccaffrey-for-his-attack-on-tucker-carlson/

Retired 4-star general and MSNBC/NBC contributor Barry McCaffrey wants Tucker Carlson fired because the Fox News host dared to criticize Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on his show earlier this week:

Let this sink in. Tucker Carlson on live Fox TV called Gen Mark Milley the Chairman of the JCS “Stupid” and a “Pig”. Why hasn’t he been terminated? Who talks like this about a public official? Mark Milley …Princeton and Colombia. Years in combat. — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) June 25, 2021

Um, that’s not how it works:

GEN Milley is a govt employee and deserves zero deference from citizens. None. And if you were taking a briefing and some failing subordinate tried to get you to stop criticizing him, claiming you were being mean and he was sad, how far would that get with you? It wouldn’t. https://t.co/BL6wSSBVUn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 25, 2021

“Says it all”:

You want a civilian fired because he insulted a general, says it all. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 25, 2021

“We don’t live in a military dictatorship, but a retired general demanding the firing of a TV host because of that host’s free speech opinion sure sounds close”:

Public and/or military service doesn’t exempt anyone from disagreement or criticism. We don’t live in a military dictatorship, but a retired general demanding the firing of a TV host because of that host’s free speech opinion sure sounds close. https://t.co/jpWYJQ9nRn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2021

Where was McCaffrey when libs were attacking *these* public officials who served?

Where was this McCaffrey defense when the left went at Tom Cotton? Dan Crenshaw? Ron DeSantis? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2021

And wait until McCaffrey sees what people say about Gen. Michael Flynn:

“Who talks like this about a public official?” Anyone not living in China and North Korea. BTW have you seen what was said on TV about Gen. Flynn? https://t.co/PU2Hz8DEut — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 25, 2021

“We don’t live in China, sir”:

This is a retired four star general saying that a cable news host should be fired because he criticized a powerful public official on television. Last time I checked, we don’t live in China, sir https://t.co/JhAGb4jzmd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 25, 2021

It’s just not how it works:

Generals — retired or otherwise — don’t get to decide who’s on our TV. America is not a military junta. https://t.co/ufw8n5WEJS — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) June 25, 2021

Let this be a teaching moment:

People are criticizing this loser for this awful take, but make sure you learn from it. These people are constantly telling you that you deserve terrible things because you disagree with them. They mean it. And these are the people in power. Remember that. https://t.co/IVhQMAZ2F8 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 25, 2021

He really does have a problem here:

As a Blue Star Mom & Veteran’s wife, what bothers me more is you, a retired U.S. General, with combat tours wanting to see someone fired for saying something you didn’t like. You took an oath- to defend the U.S. Constitution, that includes 1st Amendment. So get over it. 🇺🇸🗽 https://t.co/sgEA7UuF8k — Liz Joy (@LizLemeryJoy) June 25, 2021

Maybe MSNBC and NBC should fire him for calling a public official “stupid”?

So calling a public official “stupid” is a fireable offense, @mccaffreyr3? pic.twitter.com/ixiokUInsB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 25, 2021

“I think we should talk that way about public officials far more often”:

I think we should talk that way about public officials far more often https://t.co/tBayHfh1s9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 25, 2021

And, finally, it’s “Columbia” not “Colombia”:

Columbia is a university. Colombia is a country. America is also a country, one where we don’t like ex generals threatening job termination upon civilians for criticizing an idiot general. https://t.co/C4P4HxuCDh — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 25, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

