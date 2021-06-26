https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/06/26/lefty-comedian-samatha-bee-gets-torched-online-over-rant-against-ron-desantis-1094445/

Samantha Bee, the left-wing host of “Full Frontal” on the TBS network, was torched on social media after she posted a Twitter rant critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while denouncing the notion that he could be the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024 if he decides to run.

In a lengthy Twitter thread she posted on Wednesday, the Canadian-born Bee blasted the GOP governor over his allegedly “horrible” policies while accusing him of being a racist over his handling of Black Lives Matter protests and comparing him to former President Donald Trump, now a permanent resident of his state.

“In his 2 years as Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has shown a Trumpian ability to weaponize the white resentment that drives Republican voters. But compared to Trump, research has found DeSantis is 35% less likely to trip over his own dick trying to enact horrible policies,” Bee wrote to begin her thread.

“This spring, in a move clearly targeting the #BLM movement, DeSantis signed into law HB-1, a piece of anti-protest legislation the governor likes to call his ‘anti-riot bill,’” she continued. “It’s a completely unnecessary law, especially given that most of the protests held across Florida last summer were peaceful. That alone is impressive, considering almost NOTHING that happens in Florida is peaceful.”

“DeSantis was one of the 1st governors to attempt removing critical race theory from his state’s education system and he signed a restrictive voting rights law that discriminates against Black & Latino voters. Of course he’s doing whatever he can to pass racist laws. He’s racist!” she declared.

“Governor Ron DeSantis, please eat s**t. You’re one of the worst governors in Florida history and they had Jeb Bush and Nosferatu. We, as a country, cannot handle a more competent Trump. So let’s make sure DeSantis 2024 doesn’t happen,” Bee concluded in a post containing photos of Bush and former Florida governor and current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Just here for the ratio,” Australian conservative commentator Rita Panahi said in response, posting a gif of a man asking, “Are You A Comedian?”

“Calling him a more competent trump will get him millions of votes lol,” another user wrote.

“I remember when comedians posted funny stuff rather than unhinged cringe,” said another.

Added another: “The last time she was this mad was when New York tried to integrate her rich neighborhood school.”

“Canadian loser here is on a station no one watches once a week for 30 minutes. Shark vacuum infomercials get more airtime,” former NYPD officer and TV personality John Cardillo added.

“Wait… your show is still on?” Ricochet editor Jon Gabriel quipped.

“Do comedians exist anymore?” conservative columnist Stephen L. Miller asked.

“‘A more competent Trump.’ Is she trying to get me to like DeSantis more? They should hire her to work for his campaign,” said another user.

Others, however, see DeSantis as a future leader of the Republican Party.

DeSantis has said he will run for reelection next year and is focused solely on that, and early opinionmakers see him as formidable, if not unbeatable.

“Unless they find a new formula, Democrats could find themselves shut out of statewide office for the first time since Reconstruction,” The Associated Press noted in a June 1 analysis.

