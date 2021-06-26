https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-rep-devin-nunes-freedom-tour-in-charlotte_3874521.html
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)’s Freedom Tour took place in Charlotte, North Carolina at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.
Guests include:
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)
Michael Whatley, Chairman, NC State GOP Chair
Chris Pavlovski, CEO, Rumble
Kash Patel, former Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff for Department of Defense
Lee Smith, Author of “The Plot Against the President”