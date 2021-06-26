http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/neHhadmtkRw/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher blasted Google and Facebook for suppressing the theory that COVID-19 came from a lab, and criticized Google for admitting it tries to steer users to the CDC and World Health Organization by stating, “The W.H.O. has been very corrupt about a lot of shit, and the CDC’s been wrong about a lot of shit.”

Maher stated, “I find this outrageous. Facebook banned any post for four months about COVID coming from a lab. Of course now even the Biden administration is looking into this. Google, a Wall Street Journal reporter asked the head of Google’s health division — noticed that they don’t do auto-fill searches for coronavirus lab leak the way they do it for any other question and the guy said, well we want to make sure that the search isn’t ‘leading people down pathways that we would find to be not authoritative information.’ Well, you were wrong Google and Facebook. We don’t know. The reason why we want you is because we’re checking on this shit. He said, we want to ensure the first thing users see is information from the CDC, the W.H.O, that’s who I’m checking on. The W.H.O. has been very corrupt about a lot of shit, and the CDC’s been wrong about a lot of shit. This is outrageous that I can’t look this information up.”

