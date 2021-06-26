https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/masses-trump-supporters-line-saturdays-save-america-trump-rally/

Trump is set to give his first public rally since January 6th on Saturday night in Ohio.

The rally is set to begin at 7 pm.

Masses of Trump supporters have already started lining up.

NOW – Trump supporters already gathering in Wellington, Ohio, for the rally that starts at 7 pm tonight.pic.twitter.com/brZWy7PFlZ — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 26, 2021

Scenes from around the Trump rally this morning pic.twitter.com/Y51Z86hqaF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 26, 2021

Video has also surfaced of the stage Trump will be speaking on.

Stage set up with signs reading “Save America!” here in Ohio, where Trump is returning to the campaign trail for his first post-presidency rally this evening pic.twitter.com/NtB5qTFg3O — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 26, 2021

The rally is being held in support of US House candidate Max Miller.

Max Miller is a former White House aide challenging Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump.

Trump endorsed Max Miller back in February.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, and Mike Lindell will all be in attendance as well.

Politico reported:

Among the Trump allies who have confirmed they will attend are Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who has amplified conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and most recently apologized for comparing the push for the public to wear face masks to the Holocaust; and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has made overturning the election a personal crusade and is being sued for defamation over his false claims that Dominion voting machines stole the election for Joe Biden. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a top Trump ally in the House who passed on a Senate bid in the state, said he plans to attend the rally, too

