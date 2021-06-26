https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-video-from-london/
Protest in London where citizens are entering their 16th month of lockdowns
UK 🇬🇧 Anti Lockdown. If you weren’t there, ask yourself why not. You are either an Imbecile or living in denial. It ends when you say ENOUGH 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/q0TNtsiPCr
— ✖️RISE✖️ OR ✖️DIE✖️ (@LTRN8ENDING) June 26, 2021
Freedom party
Source: https://t.co/8HpU2Ph2m5 pic.twitter.com/UDQokmxoG8
— Husserl (@husserl79) June 26, 2021