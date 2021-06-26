http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ixkfgl15a9U/

During Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) panned Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, which he said was a trip where the vice president spent more time at the El Paso, TX airport than at the physical U.S.-Mexico border.

According to McCarthy, Harris was wrong to blame the previous Trump administration for the current border problems.

“Well, it seems like she spent more time at the airport than she spent at the border. But to literally say that they inherited a problem and they’ve made progress? None of those facts play out. You have a border that was secure. You had a new administration that changed executive orders and invited people to rush the border illegally. Now in May, we had 180,000 encounters. That was a 21-year record of illegal crossings. For the last three months, it has increased.”

“The time that the president asked the vice president to take on this job, half a million illegal individuals came across this border when counted,” McCarthy continued. “Those are the people we were able to encounter. I think there’s going to be more than a million individuals that get through here that we don’t encounter from more than 160 countries. And what’s worse, Pete, you would understand this — we are catching people who are on the terrorist watch list from Yemen.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

